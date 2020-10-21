Youth for Christ’s new building is under renovations in Gulfport

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 9 minutes ago

Is opening up a new- building- - - - in gulfport.- they've acquired a new property- off of pass road that will serv- the community as ministry,- thrift store, and teen center.- they're expecting it to be one- of the biggest teen - centers on the coast and it'll- have laser tag, a go cart track- and arcade for video games.

- youth for christ says their goa- is to build a safe- environment for students to com- and learn about the lord.

- wxxv >> to be its own imaginable.

It has to be real good.

The first biblical order property like this and the older stuff just came out of the ... the username in three weeks with completely filled up to three buildings on this property ...- if you're interested in helping- youth for christ they - are needing building materials- and volunteers.

Call- them at the number listed below- and you can always shop or- - - - donate to their