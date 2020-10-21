10-21-2020 FOR BRI

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

Pope francis is making headline around the world.

In a new documentary film, the pope makes a huge declaration... endorsing same?

"*sex civil unions.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson is looking into how this is impacting local church and lgbtq communities.

I reached out to several catholic churches in the area.

They pointed me in the direction of the diocese of winona-rochester.

"* rochester.

The diocese didn't want to comment until the vatican released a formal statement.

I did hear from a member of the l?

"*g?

A member of the LGBTQ community said the pope's words were one more step in the journey to progress.

Pope (in documentary): i'm convinced that we can make a difference.

I'm sure... pope francis makes a strong endorsement in a new documentary film released in rome today.

For the first time during his tenure as pontiff, he's declaring support for same?

"*sex civil unions.

?

"(s when the pope speaks, we listen... alfred walking bull identifies as indigenous, queer, and a practicing catholic.

He says the pope's remarks are a reminder that legal rights are human rights.

For lgbtq catholics and faith communities throughout the world, what this means is the pope has kind of continued to push the conversation that needs to happen to include and as far as the pope's concerned, every lgbtq person should be included in their faith community.

With many lgbtq people feeling forced out of the faith when they come out... he says the declaration signals a homecoming.

It's joyous to know that we're being welcomed back and that the pope continues to see us as children of god and siblings in christ walking bull sees this as an encouraging first step, but allows there still needs to be action to change church doctrine./// the pope's exact words were "homosexual people have the right to be in a family... what we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered."

Live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// thanks calyn.

The director of the documentary says the pope was not discussing the doctrine, but saying people should not be discriminated against and the gay community should have equal rights.

Sara what are you tracking?

Destination medical center is exploring how to use a variety of different perspectives to develop future med city projects.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe is live from downtown rochester.

Jessica.

Katie?

"* today's webinar focusd on the development of discovery walk..which is a planned linear parkway along second avenue from annenberg plaza to here at soldiers field park.

A researcher at the university of minnesota design center detailed how a co?

"*design approach engaged seven "co?

"*designers" to gui the process of creating discovery walk.

Presenter jess roberts says the co?

"* designes were picked to represent perspectives and diverse groups not typically engaged in the design process of public spaces.

You can really contextualize challenges when you draw from people's day to day lived experiences in meaningful ways so we really look to include in meaningful ways those community members who typically haven't had a voice in this.

The presentation also detailed how the community approach can be applied to other public projects and developments across the area.

Live in rochester jessica bringe

Today's presentation was part of the d?

"*m?

"*c's sustainability se construction on discovery walk is slated to begin after may of 20?

"*21.

Get out and vote.

That's the message iowa state auditor rob sand is sending to communities across the hawkeye state ahead of the election.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city.

Alex ?

"* the message sees pretty clear cut ?

Katie - that's absolutely right.

"* that's absolutely right.

Make no mistake ?

"* this has been a hotly contested election year.

But if you haven't voted there is still time to make a plan ?

"* ensurig your ballot is counted.

Now less than 2 weeks away from the general election ?

"* iowa state auditor rob sand is making stops in communities across the hawkeye state?

"* including mason city.

He wants to remind people to get out and vote whether in person or absentee.

Sand says this year is an important election cycle.xxx "it's more important, perhaps, than any other election cycle.

I know i'm young, i'm 38, and i hope i get to the end of my days and say this was the most important election cycle in my lifetime for people to get out and vote."

I also reached out to barb hovland from the cerro gordo county g?

"*o?

"*p.

In a partial statement ?

"* she is encouraging fellow republicans to have their voices heard by voting.

We will have the full statement under this story at kimt dot com.

Live in mason thanks alex.

In iowa ?

"* the deadline to request an absentee ballot is this saturday./// tired of waiting for your grocery pick up?

You might not be the only one.

The store saying it will have your order ready in one hour./// "there will be a zero increase."

Your vote can make a difference for local schools this election day.

We'll break down what one referendum would mean for fillmore "both campaigns are in north carolina and joe biden gets a boost from former president obama in philadelphia.

I'm debra alfarone at the white house with less than two weeks