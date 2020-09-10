|
Sea turtle released into ocean after two months of rehabilitation in Florida
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:35s - Published
The female loggerhead turtle had been undergoing rehabilitation at the Brevard Zoo after she was found injured and struggling to nest.
