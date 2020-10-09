Global  
 

Trump's Chinese banking a security risk: Pelosi

Duration: 01:15
Trump's Chinese banking a security risk: Pelosi

Trump's Chinese banking a security risk: Pelosi

U.S. President Donald Trump's bank account in China raises serious national security concerns, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday, following a New York Times report revealing the previously undisclosed account.

Gavino Garay reports.


