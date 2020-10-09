Trump's Chinese banking a security risk: Pelosi

U.S. President Donald Trump's bank account in China raises serious national security concerns, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday, following a New York Times report revealing the previously undisclosed account.

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as investors hoped for more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help..

Here's the latest for Wednesday October 21st: CDC says 300,000 more deaths than usual in US during pandemic; Trump says US is crushing the coronavirus; Pelosi..

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is citing progress in stimulus relief talks with the White House as tens of millions of Americans struggle in the midst of the..

Biden has big cash advantage over Trump in final stretch U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign entered the final stretch of the race with a large cash advantage over President Donald Trump, disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission showed. Colette Luke has the latest.

The president’s advisers want him to present an affirmative vision for the country. Joe Biden’s team is bracing for ugly attacks.

The Trump administration has instructed deportation agents to expand a policy that had long been limited to border areas.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday hammered President Trump over a new report that he has...

