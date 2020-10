Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:55s - Published 2 minutes ago

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition's "Free the Vote" bus arrived in Fort Pierce today to promote early voting in St.

'Free the Vote' events encourage those with past felony convictions to vote

LUCIE AND INDIAN RIVERCOUNTIESPART OF A STATEWIDE INITIATIVETO GET ALL REGISTEREDRETURNING CITIZENS---PEOPLEWITH PAST FELONY CONVICTIONS--TO VOTE IN THIS ELECTION.

WESPOKE WITH SOMEONE WHO WILLHAVE THE ABILITY TO VOTE FTHE FIRST TIME IN 16 YEARS&SOUND AT: 08:16 INFO CG: NEILVOLZ /// DEPUTY DIRECTOR -FLORIDA RIGHTS RESTORATIONCOALITION“I COULD NOT BE MOREGRATEFUL FOR EVERYBODY WHOPASSED AMENDMENT 4.

KNOW THAT THIS IS PURPOSE IN MY LIFE AND I WANT TO TAKE IT SERIOUSLY AND I WANT TO SHOW THE GRATITUDE BY BEING A GOOD CITIZEN AND ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO GET OUT AND BE FULL PARTICIPANTS IN THE COMMUNITY" THE COALITIONS' NEXT EVENT WILL BE HELD AT NELSON IN RIVIERA BEACH THIS SATURDAY