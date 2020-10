Dan Burritt RT @cbcnewsbc: #BREAKING: B.C. announces record-high 203 new cases of COVID-19 and outbreak at Kelowna school https://t.co/fqgt9Ld4aa 24 seconds ago

CBC British Columbia #BREAKING: B.C. announces record-high 203 new cases of COVID-19 and outbreak at Kelowna school https://t.co/fqgt9Ld4aa 53 seconds ago

Lowell Public Schools FYI: The state's Weekly COVID-19 Public Health Report won't be updated tonight (Wednesday), as has been the case th… https://t.co/3NJum22Hug 2 minutes ago

Ihatesocialmedia RT @chrisvanderveen: WEDNESDAY #COVID19Colorado update Headline: "As positivity and hospitalizations continue sustained uptick, something… 3 minutes ago

Loni ❤️🌎🌍🌏 Wear a Mask! RT @CTVVancouver: #Breaking: Health officials announced another 203 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia on Wednesday, setting a new recor… 12 minutes ago

Justin Rood MT now at 100% ICU capacity, per @CovidActNow. And recorded worst day of deaths since the pandemic started: https://t.co/XvO9KojyEN 12 minutes ago

CTV News Vancouver #Breaking: Health officials announced another 203 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia on Wednesday, setting a new… https://t.co/9S5j9TvVRP 18 minutes ago