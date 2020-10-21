How To Keep Halloween Financial Nightmares Away From You

Halloween is fun, but it can also lead to scary financial situations, so make sure you cloak yourself with enough homeowners' insurance coverage.

According to Business Insider, if you're charging admission to a party at your house, you may need additional coverage.

Halloween is notorious for property theft, so make sure your insurance covers your belongings--especially recent purchases.

Make sure your home's exterior is safe.

Don't overload electrical outlets with decorations, and make sure your walkways are clean, secure, and well-lit.

Finally, extra coverage will probably cost extra, too, but the cheapest provider isn't always the best.

Check customer satisfaction rankings, like J.D.

Power's.