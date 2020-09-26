Global  
 

Winter poses new challenge to restaurants

Winter poses new challenge to restaurants

Winter poses new challenge to restaurants

Kansas City area restaurants adapt to cooler weather amid the coronavirus pandemic.


Chicago restaurants preparing for colder weather with dining pods [Video]

Chicago restaurants preparing for colder weather with dining pods

Colder temperatures are providing a new challenge for restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s a solution being developed in Fulton Market.

New stimulus program aims to keep restaurants afloat through winter [Video]

New stimulus program aims to keep restaurants afloat through winter

Cincinnati is launching a new stimulus program to help local bars and restaurants struggling during the pandemic. The program, called “Taste of Cincinnati All Winter Long,” focuses on helping..

'Space bubbles' offer safety at NYC restaurant [Video]

'Space bubbles' offer safety at NYC restaurant

Plastic bubbles were set up on the sidewalk next to Café du Soleil in New York City to protect customers from the spread of COVID-19 and shelter diners from cold and rain. Chris Dignam has more.

