OFFICER REMEMBERED - 10/21/20

One year ago that atuscaloosa police investigator was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Today...his hometown of aliceville dedicated a piece of their city in his memory.

Wcbi's stephen pimpo...spoke with city leaders and a member of cousette's family about this lasting tribute.

Dornell cousette was a father, brother, friend and officer who just wanted to help people.

After paying the ultimate price...leaders in his hometown hope this monument to his life can inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

Pkg "it's important for us to realize the local heroes who lay their life down on behalf of their city and their country."

Ever since he was young...dornell cousette dreamed of one thing... "when he was in high school, he was growing up with my kids, he said 'man, i'm going to be a police man."

Dornell did just that...protecting and serving his community during a 13-year-career as an investigator with the tuscaloosa police department.

"he was a good policeman in tuscaloosa.

The kids loved him.

He would do anything for anybody."

Tragically...dornel l would give his life in the line of duty while trying to bring in a suspect in september of 2019.

"his death was a tragedy to us all.

He was from the community of aliceville and i felt that something should be done.

So aliceville mayor-elect terrence windham helped the city council pass a resolution to dedicate one of their city streets in honor of the fallen officer.

Su:the street that bares cousette's name is the same one where he spent 18 years growing up in his childhood home.

A father of two daughters, dornell's cousin thomas wilkins says he was a beloved member of the community.

"if you're going to live, live with a good name.

And his kids man, i know they would be proud of him and his family, his brother proud of him."

Last year hundreds of people lined the streets of pickens county with american flags in tribute to cousette's sacrifice.

..windham hopes people will get that same feeling of unity and dedication when they look up and see dornell's name on that street sign.

"it would give them the hope that maybe even our younger generation might aspire to be in law enforcement some day to make a difference in their community."

"he might be gone but he won't be forgotten."

Thomas wilkins also told me his cousin was so humble...he would wonder why everyone went to so much