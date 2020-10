‘A Son Of The Northside’: Mpls. Mayor To Nominate Asst. Chief Bryan Tyner To Lead City’s Fire Dept.



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wants Assistant Chief Bryan Tyner to be the next leader of the city’s fire department. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago

Fire chief in rural Missouri fights local police during traffic stop



The fire chief in a rural Missouri town is off the job after getting into a fight with local police officers following a traffic stop. The incident was caught on dashcam video. Credit: KTVI Duration: 02:03 Published 2 days ago