Northeast border row: 'Mizoram decides to withdraw forces,' says Assam Home Secy

A meeting of Home Secretaries of Assam and Mizoram, over the present Assam-Mizoram border situation was held on October 21.

Following the meeting, Assam Home Secretary, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi informed that Mizoram government agreed to withdraw forces from the state.

"In view of the present situation, we requested Mizoram Govt to withdraw the forces in Assam side which they had deployed.

Government of Mizoram has agreed to our request.

So, the problem of deployment of forces has been resolved," said Gyanendra Dev Tripathi..