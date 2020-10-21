Oh, Snap! Obama Lets Loose On Trump On Campaign Trail

Democrats saw a sight for sore eyes on Wednesday when former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Philadelphia.

They see the former president as a key factor in encouraging Black men, Latinos, and younger voters to turn out and vote.

CNN reports Obama delivered a blistering account of President Donald Trump's first four years in office.

He argued that Trump has proved to be 'incapable of taking the job seriously' and has shown no interest in 'helping anybody but himself and his friends.'

Obama suggested Trump uses the presidency to boost his own profile, then noted, 'Even then, his TV ratings are down.

So you know that upsets him.'

Obama's remarks will undoubtedly anger Trump, who has continued to attack his predecessor even after almost four years removed from his last day in office.