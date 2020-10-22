Top 10 Best Movie Fights By Non-Professional Fighters Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 14:29s - Published 3 weeks ago Top 10 Best Movie Fights By Non-Professional Fighters They may not be pros, but they could have fooled us! For this list, we’ll be looking at actors who went that extra mile to convince the audience they knew what they were doing all along. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend They may not be pros, but they could have fooled us! For this list, we’ll be looking at actors who went that extra mile to convince the audience they knew what they were doing all along. Our countdown includes "John Wick", “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, "Raging Bull", and more!





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Most Unfair Movie Battles Ever



They never stood a chance. For this list, we’ll be looking at movie skirmishes where one side had a significant advantage - whether through cheating or just by being a much more powerful foe. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:37 Published 1 day ago Top 10 Movie Fights Where the Hero Takes Zero Damage



Movie fights don't get much cleaner than this. For this list, we’re taking a look at cinematic showdowns where the hero defeats an enemy (or enemies), without them landing a single significant blow. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:10 Published 1 week ago Top 10 Times Movie Characters Fought THEMSELVES



Who has the edge in these cinematic rumbles? For this list, we’re looking at instances when characters fought, killed, or came into conflict with mirror images of themselves. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 15:20 Published 1 week ago

