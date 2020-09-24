Global  
 

Mitt Romney Reveals He Did Not Vote For Trump

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah said on Wednesday that he did not cast a ballot for Trump.

He was sharing a bit about his 2020 presidential election choice, according to Business Insider.

Romney was a leading GOP presidential candidate in 2008 and served as the party's standard bearer in 2012.

Romney was the only Rep.

Senator who voted to convict Trump in his impeachment trial in 2020.

He has shown that loyalty to your party does not mean turning a blind eye to wrongdoing within your party.


