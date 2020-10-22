Global
Lockdown: 'I cycled every street in my 5km radius'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Lockdown: 'I cycled every street in my 5km radius'
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:51s - Published
3 days ago
Ben Loke cycled 1,371km whilst under Melbourne's tough restrictions.
