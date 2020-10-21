Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Your nationview... the pharmaceutical company many accuse of helping start this country's opioid epidemic...is pleading guilty to federal criminal charges...and will be dissolved.

That's according to the department of justice.

The d-o-j says oxycontin maker purdue pharma will pay more than eight billion dollars in a record settlement with the federal government.

The department says the company paid doctors to write opioid prescriptions...lead ing millions to abuse pain killers.

The government says the settlement money will fund opioid treatment programs...but that's not it.

The company will also be dissolved and its assets used to create a new government controlled company that will still make painkillers...and drugs to deal with opiod overdose.

The money that company creates will be used to fight the opioid crisis.

The settlement won't be final until a bankruptcy court approves it.

