Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

Francis offered a big step forward today to catholic members of the l-g-b-t-q community.

The pope endorsed gay civil unions for the first time as pope..he had previously done so as archbishop of buenos aires.

He did so while being interviewed for a feature- length documentary that premiered at the rome film festival wednesday.

The pope said gay people have the right to be in a family.

Some catholics say it's a step forward, but there are