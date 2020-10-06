Train to Busan 2 Peninsula movie(2020) - Making of the Action

Train to Busan Presents Peninsula (2020) Featurette -Making of the Action- HD, Exclusive Plot synopsis: Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in Train to Busan, Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won), a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive.

When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.