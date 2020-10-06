Train to Busan 2 Peninsula movie(2020) - Making of the Action

Global  
 

Train to Busan Presents Peninsula (2020) Featurette -Making of the Action- HD, Exclusive Plot synopsis: Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in Train to Busan, Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won), a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive.

When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.


Tweets about this

youcaIImesea

 RT @AppleTV: As families flee a zombie outbreak in South Korea, a stowaway threatens their escape. Train to Busan presents: Peninsula is av… 1 hour ago

TADFilmFest

TORONTO AFTER DARK FILM FEST || #TADFF RT @wellgousa: “The horror gift that just keeps giving.” - The Boston Herald Watch PENINSULA on digital now. https://t.co/SNNA0EcreT http… 11 hours ago

CinaJordan

CinaJo iTunes Top Movies Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula - Yeon Sang Ho https://t.co/uBVm7MoFPe 13 hours ago

Los3DelOcio

Música, Libros, Cine Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula - Yeon Sang Ho https://t.co/QXgSlYuB0Y 13 hours ago

premieresmovies

Premieres Movies Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula - Yeon Sang Ho https://t.co/oW7ksBX3bl 13 hours ago

LiamKea58388943

Liam Kearney RT @flickeringmyth: Tom Beasley (@TomJBeasley) with a ★★★ review of Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula... https://t.co/CpYBWWPeD8 https://t… 13 hours ago

EnterNowNowNow

Entertainment Now... Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula - Yeon Sang Ho https://t.co/bgI8URy1WS #Top10 #MovieDownloads #Movies 13 hours ago

Owowkiller

Owowkiller @HorrorFlickss Peninsula! (Train to Busan 2) great fuckin movie. 14 hours ago


