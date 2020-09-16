'One Or Two' COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available By December

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday that he expects COVID-19 vaccines to be ready soon.

According to CNN, Azar said he anticipates "one or two safe and effective" vaccines by the end of the year.

At least two of the six vaccines being evaluated by Pfizer and Moderna have produced promising results in trials.

Azar's remarks come at a time when U.S. public health officials are "seeing a distressing trend".

The number of COVID-19 cases across the country are surging with nearly 60,000 new cases per day.

The United States has suffered over 8.5 million cases of the coronavirus since it began.