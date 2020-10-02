New CDC Definition Of COVID-19 'Close Contact'

The US CDC has released new COVID-19 guidelines.

They have redefined what is considered “close contact” in regards to being around people with COVID-19.

The previous definition stated anyone within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes or more is in close contact.

The update defines close contact as being within 6 feet of someone for a cumulative total of 15 minutes (or more) over 24 hours.

The new guidance came from a report on Wednesday that examined cases of the virus in a Vermont prison.

Health experts found a prison employee was infected after interactions that totaled 17 minutes over the course of the employee’s shift.

According to HuffPost the report also shows that at least one asymptomatic individual infected the employee.

The report stated that the prison worker wore protective gear, including a cloth face mask.

The infected individuals also wore masks during most of their interactions, but there were several incidents where they did not.

Those interactions took place in a prison cell doorway and a recreation room.

THE ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO T