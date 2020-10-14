UArizona space mission: Pictures of touchdown on asteroid

UArizona touches an asteroid to bring some of it to Earth



Samples asteroid 200 million miles in space. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 02:17 Published 10 hours ago

UArizona touches an asteroid to bring some of it to Earth 5p



The University of Arizona has just reached across 200 million miles of space to touch an asteroid. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 02:13 Published 22 hours ago