U.S. says Iran, Russia tried interfering in 2020 election
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:26s - Published
2 minutes ago
U.S. says Iran, Russia tried interfering in 2020 election
U.S. Director of National Intelligence
John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Related news from verified sources
The U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have...
CBC.ca - Published
1 hour ago Also reported by •
CTV News • Jerusalem Post • cbs4.com • Upworthy • USATODAY.com
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
National security officials announced Wednesday that Iran...
The Verge - Published
2 hours ago Also reported by •
CBS News • Mediaite • Upworthy • SBS • NYTimes.com
At a press conference on Wednesday evening, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told...
engadget - Published
1 hour ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources