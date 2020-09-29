Global  
 

U.S. says Iran, Russia tried interfering in 2020 election

U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.


US intelligence official calls out foreign interference in election

 A United States official pointed the finger at Iran over emails meant to intimidate American voters and sow unrest in multiple states.John Ratcliffe, a political..
National security officials announced Wednesday that Iran and Russia obtained voter registration information..
 Director National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Iran sought to sow unrest in the U.S. in an attempt to damage President Donald Trump.
The U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have...
Iran and Russia obtained US voter registration data, officials say Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge National security officials announced Wednesday that Iran...
At a press conference on Wednesday evening, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told...
Director National Intelligence John Ratcliffe warns that Iran and Russia are attempting to undermine confidence in the 2020 election.

Top intelligence officials held a last-minute briefing with reporters on election security Wednesday night, announcing that Iran and Russia have taken actions in an attempt to compromise the election,..

FBI says it's concerned about possible interference from countries like Russia, China and Iran in the upcoming election, but it's preparing for any possible issues with a series of scenarios.

