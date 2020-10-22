Over the Moon Movie Clip - Meet Gobi

Over the Moon Movie Clip - Meet Gobi Synopsis: Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess.

There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures.

US Release Date: October 23, 2020 Starring: Phillipa Soo, Sandra Oh, Ken Jeong Directed By: Glen Keane & John Kahrs