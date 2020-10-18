Watch: Priest performs 'aarti' at Jhandewalan Temple on 6th day of Navratri

Service to mankind! Delhi restaurateurs provide food to Rohingya refugees



Even as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the hospitality industry adversely, some restaurateurs of Delhi-NCR are doing their bit for society during the festivities amid these unprecedented times. A group of restaurant owners in Delhi are distributing food among refugees and needy people during Navratri festival. Restaurants and bars-'The Marketplace', 'Josh-The High Energy Bar' and 'Swagath Restaurant and Bar' are serving food to the Rohingya refugees living in Jasola slum. The food is being distributed with precaution following all the safety guidelines among the Rohingyas. Speaking to ANI, owner of 'Josh-The High Energy Bar' and 'The Market Place', Shivam Sehgal said "The festival is just another reason for me to spread happiness and you know blessings from these poor people can never be enough. I do this a few times a year. I am in the hospitality industry for almost five years and this helps me with doing this all the more." Rohingya refugee Mohd Shirajullah said there are more facilities in India than Burma. He said, "People here help us a lot, whether it is with food or shelter. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people have been helping us with food, oil, soaps and shampoos right from the time of the lockdown." Another refugee said that they have no problem here. He added, "Government has made all the arrangements. We are thankful that India is helping us." Serving the refugees during festivities of India is a wonderful act by these people. India certainly need more people like them.

