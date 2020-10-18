Watch: Priest performs 'aarti' at Jhandewalan Temple on 6th day of Navratri

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the hospitality industry adversely, some restaurateurs of Delhi-NCR are doing their bit for society during the festivities amid these unprecedented times. A group of restaurant owners in Delhi are distributing food among refugees and needy people during Navratri festival. Restaurants and bars-'The Marketplace', 'Josh-The High Energy Bar' and 'Swagath Restaurant and Bar' are serving food to the Rohingya refugees living in Jasola slum. The food is being distributed with precaution following all the safety guidelines among the Rohingyas. Speaking to ANI, owner of 'Josh-The High Energy Bar' and 'The Market Place', Shivam Sehgal said "The festival is just another reason for me to spread happiness and you know blessings from these poor people can never be enough. I do this a few times a year. I am in the hospitality industry for almost five years and this helps me with doing this all the more." Rohingya refugee Mohd Shirajullah said there are more facilities in India than Burma. He said, "People here help us a lot, whether it is with food or shelter. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people have been helping us with food, oil, soaps and shampoos right from the time of the lockdown." Another refugee said that they have no problem here. He added, "Government has made all the arrangements. We are thankful that India is helping us." Serving the refugees during festivities of India is a wonderful act by these people. India certainly need more people like them.
Morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on the fifth day of Navratri Puja. This day is also called Panchami of Navratri. Devotees worship the fifth form of Goddess Parvati which is Devi Skandamata. She is worshiped as the mother who opens the doors of salvation. Navratri will be celebrated across country from October 17 to 25.
Morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on October 20. It marked the fourth day of Navratri Puja. On the fourth day, devotees worship the fourth form of Goddess Parvati, Mata Kushmanda. Navratri will be celebrated across country from October 17 to 25.
On the ocassion of Navratri, patients performed 'Garba' at a Covid-19 care centre in Mumbai. The patients at Nesco Covid center in Goregaon were accompanied by health workers. Navratri festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. The 9-day long festival is being celebrated from October 17 to 25. Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga, her nine forms. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. Shah took part in the 'arti' at the temple which is located in his paternal hometown, Mansa. Earlier in the day, he had also wished the countrymen on the occasion. Shah had also urged people to follow Covid-19 guidelines during the festive season. Gujarat government has allowed offering of prayers at temples but garba has been banned. This year, October 17 marked the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival. Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga, her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.
