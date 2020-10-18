Global  
 

Watch: Priest performs 'aarti' at Jhandewalan Temple on 6th day of Navratri

Morning 'aarti' was performed at Jhandewalan Temple on the sixth day of Navratri today.

This day is also called Shashthi of Navratri.

Devotees worship the sixth form of Goddess Parvati which is 'Katyayani Devi'.

She is seen as the slayer of demon 'Mahishasura'.

Navratri is being celebrated across the country since October 17.


