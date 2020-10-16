7 Hours to Win Your Heart Movie

7 Hours to Win Your Heart Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Giulio, an alleged journalist, seems to be happy: A good job and an upcoming marriage.

With the help of two women, Giulio will discover that falling in love is always a mystery.

Directed by: Giampaolo Morelli Country: Italy screenplay: Gianluca Ansanelli, Giampaolo Morelli cast: Giampaolo Morelli, Serena Rossi, Diana Del Bufalo, Fabio Balsamo, Massimiliano Gallo, Antonia Truppo, Cinzia Mirabella