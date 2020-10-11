Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Animaniacs' Is Back

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 00:51s - Published
'Animaniacs' Is Back
Warner brothers Yakko and Wakko, their sister, Dot, and Pinky and the Brain.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Watch the Animaniacs rise from the grave and head to Hulu in official trailer

Watch the Animaniacs rise from the grave and head to Hulu in official trailer Image: Hulu Animation fans and nostalgia-seekers rejoice: the official trailer for the Animaniacs...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr


Hulu brings back that irreverent magic with trailer for Animaniacs reboot

They're "animaney, totally insaney, never man-splainy Animaniacs."
Ars Technica - Published

The Animaniacs are back in a new trailer that proves they’re still pretty zany

The Animaniacs are back in a new trailer that proves they’re still pretty zany
Polygon - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Animaniacs - Hulu [Video]

The Animaniacs - Hulu

The Animaniacs Trailer (HD) Hulu revival series - Classic ’90s cartoon "The Animaniacs" from Steven Spielberg is coming back for all new episodes on Hulu, 22 years after the original series run...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:43Published
Animaniacs Season 1 [Video]

Animaniacs Season 1

Animaniacs Season 1 Teaser - Jurassic Park Synopsis: Welcome to Animaniacs. We'll give you a second to soak it all in. US Air Date: November 20, 2020 Starring: Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, Rob..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:35Published
Animaniacs- New series - Jurassic Park Clip [Video]

Animaniacs- New series - Jurassic Park Clip

Animaniacs - Jurassic Park Clip - A Hulu Original Welcome to Animaniacs. We'll give you a second to soak it all in. ✨ All new episodes November 20, only on @Hulu! An updated version of the 1990s..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:41Published