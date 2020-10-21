Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top Intelligence Officials Say Russia, Iran Are Weaponizing Voter Info To Influence The Election

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Top Intelligence Officials Say Russia, Iran Are Weaponizing Voter Info To Influence The Election

Top Intelligence Officials Say Russia, Iran Are Weaponizing Voter Info To Influence The Election

CBS4's Ty Russell reports the press conference comes after Democratic voters in Florida received threatening emails.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Top Intelligence Officials Announce Iran & Russia Are Weaponizing Voter Info

In a push to build confidence in our election process, federal officials held an unusual news...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS News


Director Of National Intelligence: Iran And Russia Are Trying To Influence Opinion Regarding Election

Top intelligence officials are holding a last-minute news conference on election security Wednesday...
cbs4.com - Published

WATCH: U.S. Officials Say Russia, Iran Have Obtained Voter Registration Data and Are Seeking to Meddle in Election

U.S. officials say that Iran and Russia have obtained voter registration data and are attempting to...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsThe AgeCBS 2UpworthyThe Verge



Tweets about this

JodiRhodes11

Jodi RT @NPR: BREAKING: U.S. intelligence officials concluded that Iran was behind a series of threatening emails sent to Democratic voters in A… 18 seconds ago

VersaillesPrinc

Prince de Versailles RT @11thHour: What do we know and what are the unanswered questions after U.S. intelligence officials briefed the press tonight on election… 1 minute ago

dnvolz

Dustin *Get Your Flu Shot* Volz Two officials told me Ratcliffe made an analytical leap saying Proud Boys email spoofing was intended to harm Trump… https://t.co/597wDFqb0h 2 minutes ago

LeighThomson2

Fed up RT @nprpolitics: Voters in Alaska and Florida have reported receiving emails threatening them to "vote for Trump or else!" U.S. intelligen… 2 minutes ago

11thHour

11th Hour What do we know and what are the unanswered questions after U.S. intelligence officials briefed the press tonight o… https://t.co/g4kmdPRwM2 4 minutes ago

TheBrindledPig

Tucker RT @voxdotcom: US intelligence officials say Iran and Russia obtained voter registration information to interfere in election https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago

WMUR9

WMUR TV Intelligence officials announce attempts by Iran, Russia to influence election https://t.co/vOu2B3ekfc 6 minutes ago

straitarrow10

Georgia Garrison RT @Yamiche: Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe: Some voter registration has been obtained by Iran and Russia. We have alread… 8 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

FBI: Threatening email to Florida Democrats a 'spoof' from a foreign government [Video]

FBI: Threatening email to Florida Democrats a 'spoof' from a foreign government

The threatening email listed as it’s sender, the “Proud Boys,” a right-wing group that clashed with civil rights protesters at demonstrations. But a day after the email surface, John Ratcliffe,..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:14Published
Locals react after FBI says Iran, Russia behind election misinformation campaign [Video]

Locals react after FBI says Iran, Russia behind election misinformation campaign

The FBI held an unforeseen news conference on Wednesday to say that Iran and Russia have been leading a misinformation campaign ahead of this year’s election.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:17Published
FBI: Russia, Iran Stole US Voter Registration Info [Video]

FBI: Russia, Iran Stole US Voter Registration Info

Top intelligence officials say other countries are trying to cause confusion and chaos before the presidential election, reports Debra Alfarone (2:11).WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 21, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:11Published