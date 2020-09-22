Ocean Springs alum Garrett Crochet diagnosed with flexor strain, avoids surgery Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 1 week ago Ocean Springs alum Garrett Crochet diagnosed with flexor strain, avoids surgery Great news for Ocean Springs alum Garrett Crochet who appears to have avoided the dreaded Tommy John surgery. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - great news for ocean springs- alum garrett crochet... who - appears to have avoided the - dreaded tommy john surgery. - instead... the lefty- flamethrower has been - diagnosed, with a flexor- strain... and has no damage to- his u-- c-l.- the first round pick of the - chicago white sox, in the 20-20- draft... crochet was removed- after facing just two hitters..- in- game three of the a-l wild card- series... against the oakland - athletics.- the former greyhound should be- ready to go for spring- training, come february... fres- off an explosive rookie debut..- with eight strikeouts... and no- earned runs... in his first six- regular





