Kent State officials: Don't come to Kent to party for Halloween

Halloween Safety Tips From the Indiana State Police and Allen County Health CommissionerOfficials say as you head out with your children, family, or friends for an evening of trick-or-treating this Halloween, remember that safety is of the utmost importance.
Trick or Treat? Bar owners, state officials encourage Halloween safety amid pandemicBar owners, state officials encourage Halloween safety amid pandemic
Spooky Social Distancing: How Minnesotans Are Adapting To Keep Halloween SafeState health officials are reminding families to make plans for a safer Halloween this year, Kate Raddatz reports (1:48).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Oct. 29, 2020