Mansfield teen dragged by police calls for officer's firing Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:42s - Published 2 days ago Mansfield teen dragged by police calls for officer's firing A handcuffed Mansfield teenager seen on cell phone video being tossed and dragged by a police officer last week said he does not believe the two-month suspension the officer received goes far enough. 0

