Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance

Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance

Pep Guardiola called Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Porto a "perfectperformance" after his side came from behind to open their Champions LeagueGroup C campaign with three points.

City were made to work hard after LuisDiaz capitalised on a loose pass from Ruben Dias to put Porto ahead after 14minutes.

But a Sergio Aguero penalty drew City level before the break, andgoals from Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Ferran Torres - the latter on hisChampions League debut - completed the turnaround.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Man City v Porto: Champions League match preview [Video]

Man City v Porto: Champions League match preview

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be hoping to put the ghosts of their lastChampions League campaign to rest as they face Porto in their first match ofthe new season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Pep Guardiola: I still feel responsible for Man City’s European exit last season [Video]

Pep Guardiola: I still feel responsible for Man City’s European exit last season

Pep Guardiola admitted he still feels responsible for Manchester City’sChampions League quarter-final exit last season as he looks to a newopportunity in the competition this time around.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal [Video]

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal

*Quality as incoming* Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta hold press conferences following Man City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal. Guardiola defended striker Sergio Aguero after he was criticised for putting his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Manchester City sign Portugal defender Dias from Benfica [Video]

Manchester City sign Portugal defender Dias from Benfica

Pep Guardiola's new defender will strengthen back line and he says he loves to win

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:42Published

Porto Porto Municipality in Norte, Portugal

Aguero's 40th Champions League goal helps Man City fight back to beat Porto

 Manchester City get their 10th attempt at winning the Champions League off to a winning start after fighting back to beat Porto.
BBC News
Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings [Video]

Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings

Manchester United sign former PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles on transfer deadline day.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:50Published

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Man City 3-1 Porto: Sergio Aguero reaches 40 goals but can he be considered a Champions League great?

 Another match, another goalscoring landmark for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero - but has he truly made his mark on the Champions League yet?
BBC News

Man City 3-1 Porto: Sergio Aguero's 40th Champions League goal in comeback win

 Manchester City get their 10th attempt at winning the Champions League off to a winning start after fighting back to beat Porto.
BBC News

Ferran Torres


Rúben Dias Rúben Dias


İlkay Gündoğan İlkay Gündoğan German association football player


Sergio Agüero Sergio Agüero Argentine association football player

Related news from verified sources

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City produced ‘perfect performance’ to beat Porto

Pep Guardiola called Manchester City’s 3-1 victory over Porto a “perfect performance” after his...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pep: It was a perfect performance [Video]

Pep: It was a perfect performance

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described his side's 3-1 win against Porto in the Champions League as the perfect performance.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:32Published
Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola [Video]

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola

Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi [Video]

Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published