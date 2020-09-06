Kalka-Shimla Express resumes services after gap of almost 7 months

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
The 'toy' train of Himalayan Queen in North Indian hill town Shimla arrived after 7 months on October 21.

The Kalka-Shimla Express Mountain railway resumes its services from Oct 21 as a festival special train.

The people involved in tourism industry are disappointed as not even a single passenger has arrived on the very first day.

All precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of passengers.


