Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pompeo ‘looking forward’ to 2+2 India-US ministerial dialogue, to raise China concerns

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:58s - Published
Pompeo ‘looking forward’ to 2+2 India-US ministerial dialogue, to raise China concerns

Pompeo ‘looking forward’ to 2+2 India-US ministerial dialogue, to raise China concerns

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that he is looking forward to the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

“I am looking forward to our 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with our Indian friends.

It was postponed because of the virus.

I'm glad that we will be able to execute that in person in just a few days," said Pompeo during a press briefing.

He added, "I'm also sure that my meetings will also include discussions on how free nations can work together to thwart the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party.” The Trump administration also hit Chinese media outlets in the US with new restrictions.

“They are all substantially owned or controlled by a foreign government.

We’re not placing any restrictions on what these outlets can publish in the United States.

We simply want to ensure that American people, consumers of information, can differentiate between news written by a free press and propaganda distributed by the Chinese Communist Party itself.

They are not the same thing,” he said.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Mike Pompeo arrives in India for 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

 US secretary of state Mike Pompeo along with his wife Susan arrived in New Delhi on Monday for the third India-US 2+2 ministerial Dialogue on Tuesday. The..
IndiaTimes

Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper arrive in Delhi for India-US 2+2 dialogue; here's what to expect

 Top two officials of Trump administration, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Defence secretary Mark Esper have reached Delhi for the 2+2 India US meet.
DNA

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper set to arrive in India today; key military pact on agenda

 Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval and hold discussions with other government and business leaders on ways to..
DNA

2+2 talks to cement India-US defence ties

 US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and defence secretary Mark Esper are scheduled to arrive here on Monday, while the formal talks will happen on Tuesday. The two..
IndiaTimes

Chinese Communist Party Chinese Communist Party Political party of China

Dreams of a Red Emperor: The relentless rise of Xi Jinping

 YANAN, China — Stars showered from the ceiling as actors suspended by ropes ran through the air. An unseen man’s voice boomed through the theater: “I have..
WorldNews
China is world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases: Pompeo [Video]

China is world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases: Pompeo

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that China is the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, par none. He said, "Just this week the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) issued a fact sheet, trying to divert attention away from its own horrific environmental record. China is the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, par none." "It is responsible for an estimated 30% of plastic pollution in the world's oceans, more than any other country. It is the largest consumer of illegal wildlife and timber products," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Xi Jinping and China's anti-poverty war he commands

 BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is making a final sprint to eliminate absolute poverty as it marked the seventh National Poverty Relief Day, also the 28th..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak [Video]

Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting Democratic challenger Joe Biden to accuse Trump of surrendering to the pandemic. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published
Trending: Hilary Duff expecting 3rd child, Sacha Baron Cohen thanks Trump for free Borat publicity, and Adele reveals on SNL tha [Video]

Trending: Hilary Duff expecting 3rd child, Sacha Baron Cohen thanks Trump for free Borat publicity, and Adele reveals on SNL tha

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
US elections: How the race between Trump and Biden has divided America more than ever [Video]

US elections: How the race between Trump and Biden has divided America more than ever

Any presidential election in the United States America is bound to divide Americans, but it seems like the country is more divided than ever. And getting there has taken years. But how did it happen? And how does America get out of it?View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Mike Pompeo arrives in India for 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo along with his wife Susan arrived in New Delhi on Monday for the...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to be hosted by India on Oct 27, Mike Pompeo will be in attendance

The above-mentioned dignitaries will be visiting India on October 26-27 to participate in the...
DNA - Published

Wheels up for trip to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Sunday boarded the flight for the trip to India for the third...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Former Union Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3 year imprisonment in coal scam|Oneindia News [Video]

Former Union Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3 year imprisonment in coal scam|Oneindia News

Sharpening his attack two days before the Bihar election, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said that he believed that the jail is the right place for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said that it is not possible..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:03Published
Looking forward to 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Indian friends: Pompeo [Video]

Looking forward to 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Indian friends: Pompeo

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he is looking forward to 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Indian counterparts. He will arrive in India for 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, to be held on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
'India will be most consequential partner for us,' says US Defense Secy at Atlantic Council [Video]

'India will be most consequential partner for us,' says US Defense Secy at Atlantic Council

United States of America's Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a conversation at Atlantic Council called India a capable country of talented people. Mark Esper said, "It's the world's largest democracy...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published