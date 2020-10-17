Pompeo ‘looking forward’ to 2+2 India-US ministerial dialogue, to raise China concerns

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that he is looking forward to the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

“I am looking forward to our 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with our Indian friends.

It was postponed because of the virus.

I'm glad that we will be able to execute that in person in just a few days," said Pompeo during a press briefing.

He added, "I'm also sure that my meetings will also include discussions on how free nations can work together to thwart the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party.” The Trump administration also hit Chinese media outlets in the US with new restrictions.

“They are all substantially owned or controlled by a foreign government.

We’re not placing any restrictions on what these outlets can publish in the United States.

We simply want to ensure that American people, consumers of information, can differentiate between news written by a free press and propaganda distributed by the Chinese Communist Party itself.

They are not the same thing,” he said.