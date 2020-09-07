Global  
 

6th LAHDC-Leh polls 2020: BJP Ladakh president Tsering Namgyal cast his vote

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:53s - Published
6th LAHDC-Leh polls 2020: BJP Ladakh president Tsering Namgyal cast his vote

6th LAHDC-Leh polls 2020: BJP Ladakh president Tsering Namgyal cast his vote

People throng to polling booth in Leh for the sixth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh polls.

BJP Ladakh president and Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal cast his vote.

Administration on Oct 22 announced public holiday within the limits of Leh due to council polls.

All SOPs are in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.


