Russia and Iran have obtained voter information ahead of US election, officials say
Russia and Iran have obtained voter information ahead of US election, officials say
Russia and Iran have obtained US voting registration information and areaiming to interfere in the presidential election, the government's nationalintelligence director said.
John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBIDirector Chris Wray told a news conference the US will impose costs on anyforeign countries interfering in the 2020 US election.
“These actions aredesperate attempts by desperate adversaries," Mr Ratcliffe said.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
U.S. says Russia, Iran tried interfering in 2020 election U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both taken actions to try to interfere with the 2020 presidential election. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:22 Published on January 1, 1970
Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday warned that Russia is interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election with a steady stream of misinformation aimed at Democrat Joe Biden as well as sapping Americans' confidence in the election process. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26 Published now
Related news from verified sources
U.S. officials say Iran is responsible for emails meant to intimidate American voters and sow unrest...
USATODAY.com - Published
4 hours ago Also reported by •
Mediaite • BBC News • Deutsche Welle
The US government said Russia, Iran have obtained some voter registration data and aiming to...
The Age - Published
6 hours ago
Iran and Russia had obtained some Americans' voter registration information, said John Ratcliffe, the...
Upworthy - Published
6 hours ago Also reported by •
NYTimes.com
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources