Russia and Iran have obtained voter information ahead of US election, officials say

Russia and Iran have obtained US voting registration information and areaiming to interfere in the presidential election, the government's nationalintelligence director said.

John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBIDirector Chris Wray told a news conference the US will impose costs on anyforeign countries interfering in the 2020 US election.

“These actions aredesperate attempts by desperate adversaries," Mr Ratcliffe said.