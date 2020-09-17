Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia and Iran have obtained voter information ahead of US election, officials say

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Russia and Iran have obtained voter information ahead of US election, officials say

Russia and Iran have obtained voter information ahead of US election, officials say

Russia and Iran have obtained US voting registration information and areaiming to interfere in the presidential election, the government's nationalintelligence director said.

John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBIDirector Chris Wray told a news conference the US will impose costs on anyforeign countries interfering in the 2020 US election.

“These actions aredesperate attempts by desperate adversaries," Mr Ratcliffe said.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Ratcliffe (American politician) John Ratcliffe (American politician) American politician

U.S. says Russia, Iran tried interfering in 2020 election [Video]

U.S. says Russia, Iran tried interfering in 2020 election

U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both taken actions to try to interfere with the 2020 presidential election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:22Published
U.S. says Iran, Russia tried interfering in 2020 election [Video]

U.S. says Iran, Russia tried interfering in 2020 election

U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:26Published
Iran, Russia have tried interfering in 2020 U.S. election -DNI [Video]

Iran, Russia have tried interfering in 2020 U.S. election -DNI

U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:26Published

US intelligence official calls out foreign interference in election

 A United States official pointed the finger at Iran over emails meant to intimidate American voters and sow unrest in multiple states.John Ratcliffe, a political..
New Zealand Herald

Christopher A. Wray Christopher A. Wray 8th Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray [Video]

Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday warned that Russia is interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election with a steady stream of misinformation aimed at Democrat Joe Biden as well as sapping Americans' confidence in the election process.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

US officials: Russia, Iran have obtained voter info

U.S. officials say Iran is responsible for emails meant to intimidate American voters and sow unrest...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •MediaiteBBC NewsDeutsche Welle


Russia, Iran have some US voter registration data, aim to interfere in election: FBI

The US government said Russia, Iran have obtained some voter registration data and aiming to...
The Age - Published

FBI says Iran behind threatening emails sent to Florida Democrats

Iran and Russia had obtained some Americans' voter registration information, said John Ratcliffe, the...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Federal Officials Warn Of Efforts To Influence Election From Russia, Iran [Video]

Federal Officials Warn Of Efforts To Influence Election From Russia, Iran

Federal officials are warning of active efforts to influence the presidential election, and they're coming from Iran and Russia; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:46Published
Top Intelligence Officials Say Russia, Iran Are Weaponizing Voter Info To Influence The Election [Video]

Top Intelligence Officials Say Russia, Iran Are Weaponizing Voter Info To Influence The Election

CBS4's Ty Russell reports the press conference comes after Democratic voters in Florida received threatening emails.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:39Published
FBI: Russia, Iran Stole US Voter Registration Info [Video]

FBI: Russia, Iran Stole US Voter Registration Info

Top intelligence officials say other countries are trying to cause confusion and chaos before the presidential election, reports Debra Alfarone (2:11).WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 21, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:11Published