Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 Heat Pump

The Volvo XC40 Recharge luxury compact SUV, the first pure electric vehicle from the Swedish carmaker, has been selected as a 2021 North American Utility of the Year semi-finalist.

It is the seventh Volvo in six years to be in the running for the prestigious award.

The XC40 Recharge is everything customers expect from a Volvo, with the addition of a state-of-the-art, fully electric all-wheel drive powertrain that offers a projected range of over 200 miles on a single charge and output of 402 horsepower.

The large, 78 kWh battery can be fast-charged to 80 percent of its capacity in approximately 40 minutes on a DC fast-charger system of up to 150 kW under optimal charging conditions.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge also introduces a brand-new infotainment system powered by Android with Google technologies built-in.

The new system offers full integration of Android Automotive OS, Google’s open-source Android platform, with real-time updates to services such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and automotive apps created by the global developer community.