New Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 Design Preview

PEUGEOT gives the PEUGEOT 3008 a major facelift.

The new SUV has an even more striking front thanks to the powerful radiator grille and longitudinal daytime running lights.

Inside, a new and individually configurable instrument cluster and a new 10-inch touch screen take the i-Cockpit® to a new level.

The model also offers a selection of new colors, upholstery, even more driver assistance systems and the “Black Pack” design package.

The new PEUGEOT 3008 is also available with two plug-in hybrid variants and will be launched on the market in early 2021.