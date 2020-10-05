Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 Design Preview

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:23s - Published
New Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 Design Preview

New Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 Design Preview

PEUGEOT gives the PEUGEOT 3008 a major facelift.

The new SUV has an even more striking front thanks to the powerful radiator grille and longitudinal daytime running lights.

Inside, a new and individually configurable instrument cluster and a new 10-inch touch screen take the i-Cockpit® to a new level.

The model also offers a selection of new colors, upholstery, even more driver assistance systems and the “Black Pack” design package.

The new PEUGEOT 3008 is also available with two plug-in hybrid variants and will be launched on the market in early 2021.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The new Skoda Octavia Combi G-TEC Design Preview [Video]

The new Skoda Octavia Combi G-TEC Design Preview

The ŠKODA OCTAVIA is the heart of the Czech car manufacturer and tops the bestseller lists in numerous European countries. In the fourth generation of the OCTAVIA, the robust SCOUT and two other..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:45Published
Suzuki Swift Hybrid Design Preview [Video]

Suzuki Swift Hybrid Design Preview

The Suzuki Swift is catching up to continue differentiating itself in a segment where the continuous and boring aesthetic marks the path of rival models. The new 1.2 DUALJET Mild Hybrid engine brings..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:04Published
New Peugeot 3008 Driving Video [Video]

New Peugeot 3008 Driving Video

PEUGEOT gives the PEUGEOT 3008 a major facelift. The new SUV has an even more striking front thanks to the powerful radiator grille and longitudinal daytime running lights. Inside, a new and..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:30Published