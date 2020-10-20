Preparations underway ahead of PM Modi's address on commencement of Durga Puja in Bengal

In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, Durga Puja is being celebrated across India with full zest.

Women in Kolkata's Salt Lake performed the rituals at pandal of Maa Durga with utmost spiritual fervour on October 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address people of the state on commencement of Durga Puja today.

BJP has made elaborate arrangements across all booths of West Bengal for viewing of PM Modi's greetings to people.