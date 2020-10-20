Preparations underway ahead of PM Modi's address on commencement of Durga Puja in Bengal

Festive zeal for Durga Puja has surrounded City of Joy. 'Dhaakis' played 'dhaak' (drums) as a part of the final preparation in Salt Lake. PM Narendra Modi will virtually address people of West Bengal on commencement of Durga Puja.
In Prayagraj, Durga Puja Pandal organizers is ready to welcome devotees but with precautions. Due to COVID-19, Durga Puja will be different this year. No person will be allowed at the pandal without face-mask and following 'do gaj ki doori' is mandatory. "We are following government's protocols, thermal checking will be done at entry gate and we have separated entry and exit gates. Pandal will be sanitized regularly," said Shambhu Chaudhary, Durga Pandal Orgnizer.
Actor Sonu Sood, who helped thousands of migrants return home during the lCovid induced lockdown, has been honoured by a Kolkata Durga puja pandal with a life-size statue. The Keshtopur Prafulla Kanan Durga Puja committee has decided to make the struggle of the migrant workers during lockdown as the theme of their puja. Sonu Sood had worked on the ground and hired buses, trains and even flights to ensure that stranded migrant workers could return to their homes. His effort had been lauded by people from across the spectrum and had been hailed as a ‘messiah of migrants’ by many. The actor also responded to the installation of a life-size statue saying ‘this is the biggest award ever.’ A member of the puja committee said that they have decided to use the plight of the migrant workers as theme for the puja this year as they had struggled a lot during the lockdown. Earlier, another pandal had replaced the idol of Goddess Durga with that of a female migrant worker carrying her children. Watch the video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38Published
A Durga puja committee has chosen the hardships faced by migrant labourers during COVID-induced lockdown as the theme for its puja pandal in Kolkata. The committee also installed an idol of actor Sonu Sood to honour his service to the labourers during lockdown. "We have installed a statue of actor Sonu Sood so that people can take inspiration from him to help people in need," said Srinjay Dutta, member of Prafulla Kanan Welfare Association, in Kolkata.
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released BJP's manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on October 22. BJP come up with '11 sankalp' in their party's manifesto. Addressing the mediapersons, Finance Minister Sitharaman said, "Bihar is one state where all citizens are politically sensitive and well informed. They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfil what we promised." Bihar will go for three-phased elections beginning from October 28 and the result will be declared on November 10.
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव (Bihar Assembly Elections 2020) को लेकर आज भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) ने अपना घोषणा पत्र जारी कर दिया है। इसमें सबसे पहले वादा कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर किया गया है। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा कि जैसे ही कोरोना वैक्सीन बड़े पैमाने पर उत्पादन के लिए उपलब्ध होगा, बिहार के प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को मुफ्त टीकाकरण मिलेगा। यह हमारे चुनाव घोषणापत्र में उल्लिखित पहला वादा है। वित्त मंत्री ने निर्मला सीतरमण ने वैक्सीन डेवलपमेंट की जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि देश में तीन वैक्सीन ट्रायल में हैं, जो अपने अंतिम चरण में हैं और उत्पादन के कगार पर आ गए हैं। अगर इस क्षेत्र से जुड़े लोग उत्पादन की अनुमति दे देते हैं तो हम बड़े पैमाने पर इसके उत्पादन के लिए तैयार बैठे हैं।
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:44Published
While the glamour of Durga Puja will be absent this year, puja will be held on a small scale and while following strict protocols at certin temples like Kali Baris. At the Kali Bari in CR Park, which..
Big-budget Durga puja committees in Guwahati decided to lower down the budget this year ahead of COVID-19 pandemic. Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee has decided not to make a giant pandal this..