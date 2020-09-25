Global  
 

Brazilian dies in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Brazilian dies in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Brazilian dies in COVID-19 vaccine trial

A volunteer who was taking part in clinical trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Brazil has died.

The Brazilian health authority has confirmed that the trial will continue.

Flora Bradley-Watson reports.


