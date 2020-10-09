Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift presents CMT breakthrough award – 13 years after she won the prize

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Taylor Swift presents CMT breakthrough award – 13 years after she won the prize

Taylor Swift presents CMT breakthrough award – 13 years after she won the prize

Taylor Swift presented the breakthrough prize at a major country music awardsshow – 13 years after she won the honour.

The pop superstar was recognised atthe CMT Music Awards in 2007 for her song Tim McGraw.

She made a virtualappearance during the 2020 ceremony to present the breakthrough video award,which was won by 20-year-old singer Gabby Barrett for I Hope.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter

Hollywood's election divide: Who are Donald Trump and Joe Biden's celebrity supporters?

 Taylor Swift last night indicated that the US election is really hotting up – by putting the oven on.Ahead of the vice presidential debate between Kamala..
New Zealand Herald

Where to buy 'vote' merch, as seen on Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and more

 Here's where to buy the vote merch and apparel that celebrities like Taylor Swift, Oprah, Michelle Obama, Mindy Kaling and Jennifer Garner are wearing.
USATODAY.com
Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message [Video]

Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message

Demi Lovato has praised celebrities such as Taylor Swift for sharing their political views after debuting her anti-Trump song Commander in Chief.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

CMT (American TV channel) CMT (American TV channel) US television channel


Gabby Barrett Gabby Barrett American country music singer


CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood named top artist at CMT Music Awards

 Nashville, Tennessee: Carrie Underwood already had the most CMT Music Awards of any artist, but she'll need to make more room on her shelf. The superstar picked..
WorldNews

2020 CMT Music Awards: 5 highlights from a show in the 'great outdoors'

 Michael Jordan and the Bulls, Tom Brady with Bill Belichick — some dynasties seem unstoppable. Enter: Carrie Underwood at the CMT Music Awards.
USATODAY.com

Singer Ashley McBryde on her first time hosting the CMT Music Awards

 Country star Ashley McBryde is co-hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards. She joins "CBS This Morning" live from Nashville to discuss her first-time hosting gig...
CBS News

Tim McGraw Tim McGraw American singer, actor, and record producer

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Presents Gabby Barrett With Breakthrough Video at CMT Music Awards

Gabby Barrett wears all black to the 2020 CMT Music Awards held on Wednesday night (October 21) in...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Gabby Barrett Wins CMT Breakthrough Video Award Presented By Taylor Swift at CMT Music Awards 2020

Gabby Barrett slicks back her hair for a sleek ponytail as she arrives at the 2020 CMT Awards held at...
Just Jared - Published

Taylor Swift Comes Full Circle at the 2020 CMT Awards By Presenting Breakthrough Video of the Year

Taylor Swift came full circle during her sentimental appearance at the CMT Music Awards. The folklore...
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift's Gibson guitar to be auctioned for COVID relief [Video]

Taylor Swift's Gibson guitar to be auctioned for COVID relief

Taylor Swift's Gibson guitar is going under the hammer to raise funds for COVID-19 relief and is expected to fetch up to $40,000.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:49Published
95-year-old grandma does the Taylor Swift 'Love Story' challenge [Video]

95-year-old grandma does the Taylor Swift 'Love Story' challenge

Shelby Hoefling and her 95-year-old grandma do the Taylor Swift 'Love Story' challenge. How cool is that?

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:13Published
Taylor Swift publicly endorses Biden and Harris [Video]

Taylor Swift publicly endorses Biden and Harris

On Wednesday, Swift made her first-ever public presidential endorsement.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published