Taylor Swift presents CMT breakthrough award – 13 years after she won the prize
Taylor Swift presents CMT breakthrough award – 13 years after she won the prize
Taylor Swift presented the breakthrough prize at a major country music awardsshow – 13 years after she won the honour.
The pop superstar was recognised atthe CMT Music Awards in 2007 for her song Tim McGraw.
She made a virtualappearance during the 2020 ceremony to present the breakthrough video award,which was won by 20-year-old singer Gabby Barrett for I Hope.