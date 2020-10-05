Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending: Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. defend Chris Pratt after he's dubbed Hollywood's worst Chris, Emma Roberts blocked

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Trending: Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. defend Chris Pratt after he's dubbed Hollywood's worst Chris, Emma Roberts blocked
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chris Pratt Chris Pratt American actor

Chris Pratt's wife defends movie star from mean tweets [Video]

Chris Pratt's wife defends movie star from mean tweets

Katherine Schwarzenegger has come to the defence of her husband, Chris Pratt, after a mean tweet initiative bumped him from a list of the top 'Chrises' in Hollywood.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Twitter post goes viral with replies calling out Chris Pratt. Here's why

 If you've been on Twitter on Monday or over the weekend, you might have noticed a certain celebrity trending high: Chris Pratt. Here's why.
USATODAY.com

Mark Ruffalo Mark Ruffalo American actor

Chris Evans and More 'Avengers' Stars Come Together For Virtual Biden Fundraiser | THR News [Video]

Chris Evans and More 'Avengers' Stars Come Together For Virtual Biden Fundraiser | THR News

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle and Zoe Saldana will join Sen. Kamala Harris to participate in a grassroots fundraiser hosted by the Russo Brothers on Oct. 20, in support of Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:29Published
William previews his Ted Talk [Video]

William previews his Ted Talk

The Duke of Cambridge is making his first-ever Ted Talk to discuss climatechange on Saturday October 10. William is featuring as part of Ted’s Countdownseries, which is a free and virtual conference devoted entirely to tacklingglobal warming. The royal will be joined by Al Gore, Jaden Smith, ChrisHemsworth, Jane Fonda, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle andmore for the virtual conference.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Robert Downey Jr. Robert Downey Jr. American actor


Emma Roberts Emma Roberts American actress

Emma Roberts blocked her mum on Instagram after spilling pregnancy secret [Video]

Emma Roberts blocked her mum on Instagram after spilling pregnancy secret

Emma Roberts was so mad at her mum for confirming reports the star was pregnant that the actress blocked her on social media.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Pregnant Emma Roberts hosts socially-distanced baby shower [Video]

Pregnant Emma Roberts hosts socially-distanced baby shower

Emma Roberts offered a glimpse at her socially-distanced baby shower with fans on Instagram on Sunday

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. Defend Chris Pratt After He's Labeled Worst of the Hollywood Chrises

Iron Man and the Hulk are smashing any hate aimed at Star-Lord. That is to say, Robert Downey Jr. and...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphAceShowbizDNA


Avengers assemble to defend Chris Pratt

Avengers assemble to defend Chris Pratt Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana have rallied in...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Chris Pratt's Marvel costars, wife defend him after he's dubbed 'Worst Hollywood Chris' on Twitter

Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., and James Gunn spoke out in support of Chris Pratt after he was...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jared Leto Playing Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', 'Avengers' Cast Defends Chris Pratt & More Top Stories | THR News [Video]

Jared Leto Playing Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', 'Avengers' Cast Defends Chris Pratt & More Top Stories | THR News

Jared Leto reprises his role as the Joker for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', while the 'Avengers' cast jumped to Chris Pratt's defense after he was dubbed Hollywood’s "worst Chris." Plus, the 2020..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:59Published
Avengers Assemble To Defend Chris Pratt [Video]

Avengers Assemble To Defend Chris Pratt

After being labeled the "Worst Chris" in Hollywood, actors Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo came to the defense of Chris Pratt.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo Defend Chris Pratt After Actor Is Dubbed 'Worst Hollywood Chris' [Video]

Katherine Schwarzenegger, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo Defend Chris Pratt After Actor Is Dubbed 'Worst Hollywood Chris'

"Being mean is so yesterday," Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt wrote

Credit: People     Duration: 00:58Published