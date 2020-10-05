Trending: Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. defend Chris Pratt after he's dubbed Hollywood's worst Chris, Emma Roberts blocked

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle and Zoe Saldana will join Sen. Kamala Harris to participate in a grassroots fundraiser hosted by the Russo Brothers on Oct. 20, in support of Joe Biden's presidential campaign.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:29Published
The Duke of Cambridge is making his first-ever Ted Talk to discuss climatechange on Saturday October 10. William is featuring as part of Ted’s Countdownseries, which is a free and virtual conference devoted entirely to tacklingglobal warming. The royal will be joined by Al Gore, Jaden Smith, ChrisHemsworth, Jane Fonda, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle andmore for the virtual conference.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published