Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut

Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president's Election Day face-off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Gloria Tso reports

With less than two weeks to go to the 2020 election, former U.S. President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail in Philadelphia Wednesday, launching a blistering attack on Donald Trump and his handling of the health crisis.

"Donald Trump isn't suddenly going to protect all of us.

He can't even take the basic steps to protect himself." Obama's support has been essential for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, helping his campaign outpace Trump in donations.

And speaking at a drive-in rally on his former vice president's behalf, Obama also took aim at Trump's track record, divisive rhetoric and habit of re-tweeting conspiracy theories.

"This is not a reality show.

This is reality.

And the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously." A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden with just a 4-percentage-point edge in Pennsylvania, and Obama's appearance there comes at a crucial time for the campaign.

Americans are voting early at a record pace this year, thanks to concerns over the health crisis and whether their ballots will be counted.

Over 42 million ballots have been cast both by mail and in person ahead of November 3.

And later on Wednesday Trump rallied his supporters in North Carolina, another key battleground state.

He briefly mentioned Obama's campaign appearance -- instead focusing on his support for Hillary Clinton's failed presidential bid in 2016.

"It was nobody who campaigned harder for Crooked Hillary than Obama, right?" Trump and Biden are scheduled to meet in their second and final debate on Thursday night.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Trump says Obama underestimated him [Video]

Trump says Obama underestimated him

U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on former U.S. President Barack Obama at a campaign rally in North Carolina Wednesday (October 21) saying Obama had underestimated him as he recalled his victory over Hillary Clinton saying, "I think the only one, the only one more unhappy than crooked Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama, Barack Hussein Obama."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

US Election 2020: Trump and Obama lock horns in rival rallies

 Mr Obama liken his successor to a "crazy uncle", while Mr Trump mocks his old adversary.
BBC News

CBS Evening News, October 21, 2020

 Obama hits campaign trail for Biden in Pennsylvania; 14-year-old girl works on potential cure for coronavirus
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden-Trump debate, Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS nomination: 5 things to know Thursday

 Trump and Biden face-off in the final presidential debate, Senate panel to vote on Amy Coney Barrett's nomination and more things to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Last chance for a long ball: Can Trump use the Nashville debate to shake up a race he's losing to Biden?

 At the second presidential debate, Trump needs to turn a referendum on his handling of COVID-19 into a choice. Biden's job: Don't rock the boat.
USATODAY.com

From taxes to court-packing: Outstanding questions that will haunt Trump and Biden in final debate

 Here's a look at the outstanding questions facing Trump and Biden before the final debate.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States


Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrats to Boycott Barrett Vote, Senate GOP Pushes Ahead

 Senate Democrats are set to boycott voting on Supreme Courtnominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, but there is little they can..
WorldNews
Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied [Video]

Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied

Former state legislator Jaime Harrison is challenging GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. He is hoping to take Lindsey Graham's spot for US Senate in South Carolina. Graham is one of the most high-profile Republican Senators and a vocal supporter of Trump. Graham is seeking a fourth term to office in 2020, according to Business Insider. Harrison is putting up a formidable fight in deep-red South Carolina, narrowly outpacing Graham.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Senator Lindsey Graham skips final debate in South Carolina amid battle to keep seat

 Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is skipping the final debate in South Carolina Wednesday to focus on confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court...
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

The Election is Almost Over. That Doesn't Mean Democrats Are Relaxed.

 No one is happy in this strange and awful time. But there is a particular circle of unhappiness reserved for people still reeling from unexpected loss in 2016.
NYTimes.com

WNBA champion Seattle Storm urge fans to support Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

 As sports organizations have urged fans to register and vote, the reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm took that a step further Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Trump: Never Trumpers are stupid, dumb people [Video]

Trump: Never Trumpers are stupid, dumb people

President Donald Trump pitched himself as a lonely warrior against theDemocrats during a campaign rally Wednesday in North Carolina. "We're standingsort of alone against all of these people," Trump told the crowd. "We've hadto beat the really stupid, dumb people. The never Trumper'-s," he said. ThePresident was speaking in Gastonia the day before the final presidentialdebate with Joe Biden.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Donald Trump Rips Barack Obama After Blistering Rebuke Of Presidency

 Donald Trump and Barack Obama are taking the gloves off ... Trump just ripped Obama after his blistering rebuke of Trump's presidency. The Prez went nuts on..
TMZ.com

Philadelphia Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania

Obama Mocks Trump’s Chinese Bank Account: "Can You Imagine if I Had a Secret Bank Account?"

 “Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account?” the former president asked, referring to a recent Times report, as he returned to the campaign..
NYTimes.com

Former President Obama holds first in-person campaign event for Joe Biden

 Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Wednesday, holding his first in-person event for Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Biden is hoping to flip..
CBS News

Obama Mocks Trump’s Chinese Bank Account: ‘They Would’ve Called Me Beijing Barry’

 “Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account?” the former president asked, referring to a recent Times report, as he returned to the campaign..
NYTimes.com

Obama says Trump couldn't 'protect himself' from COVID, has failed to protect the nation

 Former President Barack Obama gave a fiery speech in Philadelphia attacking Trump as incompetent and surrounded by hacks while promoting Joe Biden
USATODAY.com

Ipsos Ipsos A French market research company

Early voting soars as Biden leads Trump in polls [Video]

Early voting soars as Biden leads Trump in polls

[NFA] Early voting began on Monday in Florida, a battleground state that could decide the Nov. 3 presidential election, while a record 30 million Americans already have cast ballots nationwide with barely two weeks remaining in the U.S. campaign. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published
Trump can't count on undecided voters to win -poll [Video]

Trump can't count on undecided voters to win -poll

[NFA] Four years ago, U.S. President Donald Trump rode a wave of late-deciding voters to a shocking election victory. But those voters are unlikely to rescue him again, new Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published
Covid still front and centre, says Ipsos pollster as US election day looms [Video]

Covid still front and centre, says Ipsos pollster as US election day looms

Mallory Newall, a research director at Ipsos outlines what the polls aretelling us about the US election. With three weeks to go until election day"Covid is still front and centre. And unfortunately for the president, mostAmericans feel that Joe Biden is best on having a plan to help the nationrecover".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters [Video]

Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters

Once a solidly Republican voting bloc, Reuters polling shows older Americans are increasingly throwing their support behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of Election Day. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Obama blasts Trump's tweets, track record in 2020 campaign trail debut

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •CBC.caeuronews


US Election 2020: Obama and Trump in political brawl on campaign trail

President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Barack Obama, launch withering attacks on each other.
BBC News - Published

Trump downplays Obama's return to campaign trail, says he was 'all over the place' for Hillary Clinton

Trump: “There is nobody that campaigned harder for “Crooked” Hillary Clinton than Obama."
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

Printers_Row

Mark Ormond RT @euronews: The former US president Barack Obama said “we’ve got to vote like never before” as he blasted Donald Trump’s record on the co… 5 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut: https://t.co/7iGRvuI3Zx #JoeBiden 5 minutes ago

dingos1946

Machs Colombani,"It's Still Time " for LABOR 2022! Barack Obama blasts Donald Trump as he hits campaign trail for Joe Biden | The New Daily https://t.co/bm0e3xycVG 15 minutes ago

USINDO

USINDO Obama rips Trump’s record in 2020 campaign trail debut @Reuters #USINDODailyNews https://t.co/6jkYXwQFiC 15 minutes ago

Macius52

Macius 52 Via @euronews: Barack Obama blasts Donald Trump’s record in Biden campaign pitch https://t.co/rjSGbT59fh 17 minutes ago

euronews

euronews The former US president Barack Obama said “we’ve got to vote like never before” as he blasted Donald Trump’s record… https://t.co/ESilaAlu7u 30 minutes ago

AusSue2

Aus Sue RT @ScallywagRay: Obama blasts Trump's tweets, track record in 2020 campaign trail debut... “This is not a reality show, this is reality.… 40 minutes ago

bayesenlo

bayesenlo Obama blasts Trump's foreign bank account in campaign speech https://t.co/kK7vUmLrzr 42 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Obama returns to campaign trail for Biden [Video]

Obama returns to campaign trail for Biden

Barack Obama has returned to the campaign trail and strongly criticised Donald Trump's first four years in office.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:34Published
Obama and Trump in political brawl on campaign trail [Video]

Obama and Trump in political brawl on campaign trail

President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Barack Obama, launch withering attacks on each other.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:16Published
Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic' [Video]

Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic'

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trial in Philadelphia Wednesdayon behalf of his former vice president, Joe Biden. Mr Obama repeatedlyattacked President Donald Trump in his drive in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published