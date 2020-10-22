Meerut admin makes provision of depositing electricity bills at govt ration shops

2 bike-borne criminals injured in encounter with police in Greater Noida



2 bike-borne criminals got injured in an encounter with police in UP's Greater Noida. The encounter broke out at Eastern Peripheral road. Speaking to media, Greater Noida DCP Rajesh Kumar Singh said, "Both criminals have been taken to hospital. We have recovered 2 stolen bikes, 2 country-made pistols with cartridges from them."

Credit: ANI