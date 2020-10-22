Meerut admin makes provision of depositing electricity bills at govt ration shops
In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut electricity bills can be deposited at government ration shops.
The new process will take place from November.
Supply Department prepared a plan to felicitate payments through POS (Point Of Sale) machines.District Supply Officer Neeraj Singh said, "Both customers and ration dealers will benefit from this new facility."
