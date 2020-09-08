Memories of 22 Oct 1947: 'Black day for Kashmiriyat', Prahlad Singh Patel recalls Pakistan misadventure

Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Ministry, Prahlad Singh Patel recalled Pakistan misadventure of 22nd October 1947.
While speaking at two-day symposium' on 'Memories of 22 October 1947' in Srinagar, Patel said, "The attack by Pakistan-backed tribal invaders in Kashmir on 22 October 1947 is a black day for Kashmiriyat'.
India is a country that carries in its abode, incredible stories of peace and brotherhood. Visuals of a Muslim celebrating Diwali and a Hindu observing Eid often make rounds on social media here. Celebrating this unity and togetherness between various communities along with promoting a healthy lifestyle, a cycle race was recently organized in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir. Carrying the message of peace, brotherhood and happiness, around 500 youngsters in Srinagar pedalled their way on the banks on Dal Lake. Named as 'Pedal for Peace', the race was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police and was first in more than a year following months of restrictions after the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019 and then COVID-19 induced lockdown from March this year, in the valley. Along with promoting the spirit of togetherness, the event also aimed to inculcate a healthy lifestyle among the youngsters as they are future of the nation as well as the 'Change makers'. The event included races for sub-junior boys and girls, junior boys and girls, senior men and women and veteran men. The Union territory's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha was the chief guest during the event. He appeared all enthused to witness such a huge participation of youth and later distributed prizes among the winners at Police Golf Course in Srinagar. Events like 'Pedal for peace' not just play a crucial role in creating awareness about health but also help in strengthening the bond of oneness among people no matter which caste or community they belong to.
Jammu and Kashmir government signed MoU on Oct 15, with Flipkart to provide an online platform for showcasing and facilitating the local artisans/craftsmen/weavers to reach customers across the globe. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other authoritarians were present at the meeting.
Billboards have been put up at several locations in Srinagar ahead of two-day 'National Symposium'. 'National Symposium' is being organised by National Museum Institute of History of Art in collaboration with the UT Government of Jammu and Kashmir on October 22 and 23. The two-day 'National Symposium' will be focusing on memories of 22 October 1947 (Black Day). The symposium will bring forth historical narrative of the day observed to mark Kashmir's invasion by Pakistan post independence that led to thousands of killings.
As tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh persists, the former's defence minister Rajnath Singh said that Beijing and Islamabad are creating a border dispute 'under..
