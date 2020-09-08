Global  
 

Memories of 22 Oct 1947: 'Black day for Kashmiriyat', Prahlad Singh Patel recalls Pakistan misadventure

Memories of 22 Oct 1947: 'Black day for Kashmiriyat', Prahlad Singh Patel recalls Pakistan misadventure

Memories of 22 Oct 1947: 'Black day for Kashmiriyat', Prahlad Singh Patel recalls Pakistan misadventure

Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Ministry, Prahlad Singh Patel recalled Pakistan misadventure of 22nd October 1947.

While speaking at two-day symposium' on 'Memories of 22 October 1947' in Srinagar, Patel said, "The attack by Pakistan-backed tribal invaders in Kashmir on 22 October 1947 is a black day for Kashmiriyat'.

The event was organised by National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology in collaboration with government of JandK.

Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also attended the event.


