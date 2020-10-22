BJP in its manifesto promises to provide free COVID vaccine to people of Bihar: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 22 said that BJP in its manifesto promises to give free COVID vaccination to the people of Bihar.

"As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination.

This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto," said Sitharaman at the launch of BJP Manifesto for Bihar Polls.