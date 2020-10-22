Global  
 

BJP in its manifesto promises to provide free COVID vaccine to people of Bihar: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 22 said that BJP in its manifesto promises to give free COVID vaccination to the people of Bihar.

"As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination.

This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto," said Sitharaman at the launch of BJP Manifesto for Bihar Polls.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

The BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election and the focus seems to be on jobs, healthcare and the education sector. The manifesto was released by Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman and senior leaders Bhupender Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Choubey, and Pramod Kumar. The BJP promised to provide free Covid vaccination to all in the state once it was developed. The manifesto comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits the campaign trail. The BJP's manifesto speaks about the Prime Minister's vision of making 'Atmanirbhar Bihar'. The party has also promised to provide medical, engineering and technical education in Hindi and promised to appoint 3 lakh new teachers across different levels in the next year. This comes as the Mahagathbandhan in its manifesto has promised 10 lakh jobs in its very first cabinet meet if elected to power. Bihar will vote in three phases between October 28th and November 7th. The results will be announced on 10th of November. Watch the full video for all the details.

Nirmala Sitharaman Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister of India


Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

