Jared Leto to play Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Jared Leto reprises his role as the Joker for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', while the 'Avengers' cast jumped to Chris Pratt's defense after he was dubbed Hollywood’s "worst Chris." Plus, the 2020 Streamy Awards nominations have arrived!
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:59Published
A new take on 'Pretty Little Liars' is officially coming to HBO Max, Zack Snyder is proceeding with his plans for a new 'Justice League' shoot and David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is adapting 'The Three-Body Problem.'
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:19Published