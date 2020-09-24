Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jared Leto to play Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Jared Leto to play Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Jared Leto to play Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Jared Leto will reprise his role as The Joker for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' series.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jared Leto Jared Leto American actor and musician

Jared Leto Playing Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', 'Avengers' Cast Defends Chris Pratt & More Top Stories | THR News [Video]

Jared Leto Playing Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', 'Avengers' Cast Defends Chris Pratt & More Top Stories | THR News

Jared Leto reprises his role as the Joker for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', while the 'Avengers' cast jumped to Chris Pratt's defense after he was dubbed Hollywood’s "worst Chris." Plus, the 2020 Streamy Awards nominations have arrived!

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:59Published

Jared Leto’s Joker is joining Zack Snyder’s Justice League director’s cut

 Just when we thought the drama surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League couldn’t get any weirder, it seems Jared Leto’s.... controversial take on the Joker..
The Verge

Zack Snyder Zack Snyder American film director, film producer, and screenwriter

'Pretty Little Liars' Heading to HBO Max, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss to Adapt Sci-Fi Trilogy 'The Three-Body Problem' & More News [Video]

'Pretty Little Liars' Heading to HBO Max, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss to Adapt Sci-Fi Trilogy 'The Three-Body Problem' & More News

A new take on 'Pretty Little Liars' is officially coming to HBO Max, Zack Snyder is proceeding with his plans for a new 'Justice League' shoot and David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is adapting 'The Three-Body Problem.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:19Published

Joker (character) Joker (character) Fictional character in the DC Universe


Tweets about this

MOEdoesDIYs

Maureen Pelczarski RT @THR: Jared Leto will return as #TheJoker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' https://t.co/v5WjECmLun https://t.co/GelGBfDnx0 24 minutes ago

Miszz_Angie

Angie RT @IGN: BREAKING: Jared Leto is returning to play the Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League. https://t.co/0sOIzAaCOS https://t.co/YBVKWbo5… 2 hours ago

knightsector

Bruce Wayne RT @DiscussingFilm: Amber Heard, Ben Affleck and Ray Fisher are among the actors who are currently filming new scenes for Zack Snyder’s ‘JU… 4 hours ago

knightsector

Bruce Wayne RT @DiscussingFilm: Geoff Johns and Jon Berg will not receive producer credits for Zack Snyder’s ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’. (Source: https://t.co/h… 4 hours ago

knightsector

Bruce Wayne RT @DiscussingFilm: Jared Leto will reprise his role as The Joker for Zack Snyder’s ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’. (Source: https://t.co/hzPwVDBWif) ht… 4 hours ago

knightsector

Bruce Wayne RT @THR: Exclusive: #JaredLeto to play The Joker in Zack Snyder's #JusticeLeague https://t.co/3CHfDMoHuF https://t.co/uSGMcIT26y 4 hours ago

prismmxrose

Prismmxrose Also idk what***they were thinking, but Jared Leto shall never play the Joker again. 6 hours ago

Ericmeisn

Eric M 🎥 ⚒ Associate Producer #ZackSnydersJL ⚒ 🎞 RT @hometoharryx: according to IMDB, Jared Leto is set to play the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) and WILL appear in all 4 ep… 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jared Leto is to reprise his Joker role for Zack Snyder's Justice League [Video]

Jared Leto is to reprise his Joker role for Zack Snyder's Justice League

Jared Leto will be back as the Joker for 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' on HBO Max next year.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:41Published
Henry Cavill denies he's taking part in reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League [Video]

Henry Cavill denies he's taking part in reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League

Henry Cavill has denied he's taking part in reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Henry Cavill isn't needed for Justice League reshoots [Video]

Henry Cavill isn't needed for Justice League reshoots

Henry Cavill won't be doing any "additional filming" for 'Justice League', despite Zack Snyder planning some reshoots for his upcoming limited series.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:11Published