Jessie J single again after latest Channing Tatum split Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:56s - Published Jessie J single again after latest Channing Tatum split Jessie J has confirmed she's ended her on-off relationship with Channing Tatum and is single again. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Jessie J English singer-songwriter

Channing Tatum American actor Channing Tatum Wrote Children's Book



(CNN) Channing Tatum is releasing his first children's book, "The One and Only Sparkella," dedicated to his 6-year-old daughter, Everly. "Guys, I don't know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter's room. So this is what I created for my little girl," Tatum wrote in his post. In the book's dedication, obtained by People, Tatum wrote: "To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published on January 1, 1970



Tweets about this Premiere Networks ICYMI: @ChanningTatum and @JessieJ separate, once again https://t.co/GUii0Rmzpm 4 days ago Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Jessie J single again after latest Channing Tatum split https://t.co/euDjGA5GcZ https://t.co/HK1z… 1 week ago Premiere Networks SPLITSVILLE: @ChanningTatum and @JessieJ separate, once again https://t.co/GUii0REagU 1 week ago Jason Lee Jessie J Is “Single” Again After Another Split From Channing Tatum https://t.co/c67xExbxkI 1 week ago ENSTARS Loveless Again: Channing Tatum Is Single After Jessie J Confirms Split https://t.co/7KMPi7FXZu https://t.co/Fbju4k9Ckf 1 week ago Stellar Magazine But this time it's for good! We think? 🤔 https://t.co/BFdSde0uhl 1 week ago celebs365 Jessie J Reveals She’s Single Again Only Months After Apparent Channing Tatum Reunion! https://t.co/TyBTRM6J6B 1 week ago Julia! Jessie J single again after latest Channing Tatum split https://t.co/MoyoS3wXWg https://t.co/i75e9X2x7p 1 week ago