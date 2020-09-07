Minister: ‘Fingers crossed’ we will get a Brexit deal
Minister: ‘Fingers crossed’ we will get a Brexit deal
Home Office minister Kit Malthouse has talked up the chances of a trade deal with the EU, saying he was “hopeful”, but remained adamant that the UK “can function without a deal" in terms of post-Brexit security arrangements.
