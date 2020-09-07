Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minister: ‘Fingers crossed’ we will get a Brexit deal

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Minister: ‘Fingers crossed’ we will get a Brexit deal

Minister: ‘Fingers crossed’ we will get a Brexit deal

Home Office minister Kit Malthouse has talked up the chances of a trade deal with the EU, saying he was “hopeful”, but remained adamant that the UK “can function without a deal" in terms of post-Brexit security arrangements.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kit Malthouse Kit Malthouse British Conservative politician

Minister: People should check area's Covid restrictions [Video]

Minister: People should check area's Covid restrictions

Minister for crime and policing Kit Malthouse has said it is important that people inform themselves about the coronavirus regulations in their areas. When asked about comments made by assistant chief constable Owen Weatherill, who said the new tier system was confusing, Mr Malthouse said the different rules can seem "complicated". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published
Policing minister pays tribute to fallen officer [Video]

Policing minister pays tribute to fallen officer

Policing minister Kit Malthouse has raised a point of order in the House of Commons to pay tribute to a police officer who was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published
Policing minister and Commons Speaker react to death of police officer in Croydon [Video]

Policing minister and Commons Speaker react to death of police officer in Croydon

Policing minister Kit Malthouse updated MPs about the death of an officer inCroydon, adding: “May justice follow this heinous crime.” Commons Speaker SirLindsay Hoyle added: “It is shocking news. This should never happen to thepeople that protect us and make us safe. All our thoughts and prayers go withthe family and friends and the police community.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published
Home Office minister condemns Extinction Rebellion protests [Video]

Home Office minister condemns Extinction Rebellion protests

Home Office minister Kit Malthouse gave a statement in the House of Commonswhere he condemned the behaviour of Extinction Rebellion protesters, accusingsome of seeking to “impose an extremist world view” on others.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published

Home Office Home Office United Kingdom government ministerial department


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit: 70 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU [Video]

Brexit: 70 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Brexit: UK to ban more EU citizens with criminal records

 From January, EU citizens sentenced to more than a year in prison will be barred.
BBC News

European shares fall for third consecutive day

 European shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, as losses in healthcare and construction stocks countered a lift from encouraging earnings from..
WorldNews

Brexit: UK 'ready to welcome EU' to continue trade talks

 The UK is "ready to welcome the EU team" to continue negotiations over a post-Brexit trade deal, says No 10.The two sides' chief negotiators, Lord...
WorldNews

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

'We have lost time but not momentum' on climate goals, says EU's Environment Commissioner [Video]

'We have lost time but not momentum' on climate goals, says EU's Environment Commissioner

While the pandemic has affected almost all aspects of daily life in Europe, the European Commission claims the crisis has not diverted them from their ambitions to become carbon neutral by 2050.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Deputy Labour leader accused of ‘scum’ insult during debate [Video]

Deputy Labour leader accused of ‘scum’ insult during debate

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was engulfed in a row as she was accused of calling a Tory MP "scum" during a Covid-19 debate in the House of Commons. Conservative MP Chris Clarkson said the insult was hurled at him after he insinuated that members of the shadow front bench believe the pandemic is a "good crisis" to exploit. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

Facebook launches dating service in Europe

 Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is launching its dating service in 32 European countries after the rollout was delayed earlier this year due to regulatory..
WorldNews
Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV [Video]

Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV

American short-form mobile video platform Quibi has just launched apps for Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV. The streaming service company announced the change in an updated support article. The company first made the content more shareable in May and followed that soon after with AirPlay and Chromecast support. A new report in The Information claims that co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has attempted to sell Quibi's programming to Facebook and NBCUniversal while telling others he may have to shut down the company entirely. As reported by The Verge, Quibi has struggled to scale since its launch, dealing with a lackluster reaction to its first collection of content and a drop in subscribers after its 90-day trial offered at launch ended.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

UK communities see uncertain future amid ‘deadlocked’ Brexit talks [Video]

UK communities see uncertain future amid ‘deadlocked’ Brexit talks

With trade talks stalled, businesses and communities in the UK have little idea what to expect in the new year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published
Business Minister insists door still open for Brexit deal [Video]

Business Minister insists door still open for Brexit deal

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi insists the door is still open for a trade deal with the EU before the end of the transition period, but the EU needs to consider the UK as a "true sovereign" and engage..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:28Published
Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning [Video]

Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published