'Leaving Neverland' director Dan Reed working on sequel for Channel 4

Crafty couple transform shack into hidden bar



A married couple have hand-built a secret speakeasy bar in their house –hidden behind a false wall – for just £500. When Suzi and Tom Strover firstmoved into their home in Southbourne, Dorset, around eight years ago, theyknew they wanted to do something with the “run down” outhouse at the bottom ofthe garden. Then, in 2018, inspired by the Channel 4 show George Clarke’sAmazing Spaces, they had a brainwave - to create their very own hidden bar,building everything themselves, brick by brick. Keen crafters, Suzi, 43, andTom, 42 - who own a homeware store, Nadder and Wylye - made everythingthemselves, transforming the shack into a bright and airy yoga studio,complete with a false wall at the back, opening to reveal a secret drinkingden.

