Chernobyl: the people who risked the radiation to return to their homes euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:56s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:56s - Published Chernobyl: the people who risked the radiation to return to their homes After the world's biggest nuclear accident Euronews talks to the people who decided to return to their homes despite the radiation riskView on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Chernobyl (miniseries) 2019 historical drama television miniseries

Tweets about this